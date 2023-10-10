Shop Local
UISD to discuss future of Superintendent David Gonzalez

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After nearly two months, the future of UISD’s superintendent will be discussed during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Back in August, the UISD board decided to place David Gonzalez on administrative leave following a complaint filed against him for “ongoing and reoccurring” harassment.

The district will receive an update on the harassment investigation and consult with its legal team as well as a third-party law firm about the outcome of the investigation.

The board and the legal team will review Gonzalez’s contract.

However, the harassment investigation and Gonzalez’s contract will be discussed in a closed session.

After the closed session, the board will take appropriate action if needed on Gonzalez’s employment.

The meeting will take place Oct. 10, 2023, at 6p.m. in the UISD Student Activity Complex Fine Arts Building, Room #2 on 5208 Santa Clara Lane.

