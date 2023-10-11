Christ the King Church hosting its ”super” Jamaica

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not a regular jamaica, but a “super” jamaica.

This Sunday, October 15th, Christ the King will be bringing back a family-fun tradition with a special theme.

Just this morning, Fr. Joe Cadena shared all the activities and details that are sure to make this year’s jamaica festivities different from the rest.

Organizers also say you don’t have to wait until Halloween to put on a costume.

Those making plans to attend are encouraged to wear their costumes on Sunday to get into the spirit of the season.

Other attractions include dance groups, live music, a magic act, an Elvis impersonator, and even a dunking booth.

Christ the King Catholic Church is located at the 900 block of Guadalupe Street and its annual jamaica will run all day from 9:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.

