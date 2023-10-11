Shop Local
City of Encinal government reopens after being closed for ten days

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) - After being shut down for over a week the City of Encinal is now open.

In the past 10 days, city officials say the city has lost over $25,000.

On Tuesday night, the Encinal City Council approved over a million dollar budget.

This came a week after failing to approve a budget at two of its previous meetings.

According to city officials, there will be no penalty from the State of Texas for not meeting the budget approval deadline.

In this approved budget are several changes including cuts to the police department, the city auditor, and city attorney.

The city said it will continue to work together for the benefit of the public.

The next council meeting is set for Oct. 31.

