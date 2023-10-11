Hotter Weather Through Friday

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hotter weather is arriving from the desert southwest. Average high of the day is 89F this time of the year, and we will be close to that value Thursday afternoon. Friday will be hottest with highs in the 90′s. A cold front moving southeast from the Rockies will arrive late Friday night with a slight chance of a shower. Drier, cooler air will follow Saturday into early next week.

