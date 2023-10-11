Laredo declares October as National Physical Therapy Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit and city officials joined hands on Wednesday, October 11, to proclaim October as National Physical Therapy Month. This initiative serves as a reminder of the crucial role that physical therapy plays in aiding the recovery process.

The Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center, a longstanding non-profit entity, has been a stalwart in serving the community for the past 65 years. According to officials from the center, the primary reasons for individuals seeking physical therapy in Laredo are stroke and car accidents.

Jackie Rodriguez, representing the Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center, emphasized the significance of their unique role in the community, stating, “We’re the only non-profit out-patient facility, which means that no one is turned away. But Laredo is growing, and so is the need for our therapy services. Now, more than ever, we want to ask the community to continue supporting us because, without your help, we cannot continue to provide this vital service.”

To support the Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center in its mission, those interested in contributing can reach out during office hours (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.) to inquire about how to assist at 956-722-2431.

