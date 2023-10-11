Laredo honors fallen Korean War POW returning home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After 73 long years, the Laredo community came together to welcome home Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia, Jr., a Korean War Prisoner of War, who will finally be laid to rest this week. The heartfelt reunion took place amid heavy rain on Tuesday, October 10, with hundreds gathered to pay their respects during a solemn funeral procession that spanned over 100 miles.

Sgt. Garcia’s nephew, Rolando Vera, expressed his profound appreciation for the outpouring of support from the community, saying, “I know that a lot of us tend to take freedom for granted, but with everything going on around the world, it felt like time stood still to honor this veteran, my uncle.”

The dignified transfer of Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia Jr. began in McAllen and concluded in Laredo, with veteran groups and federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies participating. Rolando Vera shared his amazement at the overwhelming response, “I was very blown away; there must have been 25 police cars in front of the procession, the Freedom Riders that escorted us as well. In every city we transitioned, the police department that was escorting would drop off, and the next city joined in. It was amazing, it was perfectly executed.”

Before the Saturday burial, Sgt. Garcia’s remains will be at the Joe Jackson Funeral Home on Jacaman Road, where family members and loved ones will have a chance to pay their final respects. Plans are underway to ensure that Sgt. Garcia’s memory endures in the hearts of the Laredo community. Rolando Vera shared, “There have been so many ideas brought to the family, as far as naming a school after him, a street, doing a scholarship program. I know that Laredo College is planning something for next Memorial Day in his honor, and we are anxiously looking forward to that.”

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The community is invited to join the funeral services on Saturday, October 14th. at 10 a.m. There will be a mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a procession to the Catholic Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Laredo Honor Guard, ensuring that Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia Jr. receives the farewell he truly deserves.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.