Light rain comes to an end

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Showers will continue today, gradually ending from west to east through the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer today, highs in the 80s with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Tonight, partly cloudy expected to reach a low in the upper 60s. It’s that summer feeling for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 90s but feeling like the triple digits. A cold front is expected to move across South Texas during the overnight hours of Friday into early Saturday with showers and thunderstorms along the front. Cooler weekend with partly to mostly sunny days and highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Have a great day and stay weather aware.

Light rain comes to an end
