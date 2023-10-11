Martin High School goes red for Red Ribbon Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo high school kicked-off an annual campaign that aims to teach students about the dangers of drug use.

On Wednesday morning, the Martin High School Band, athletes, cheerleaders, and social clubs marched around the campus in celebration of Red Ribbon Week.

While wearing red is a common color for the school, students wore red to spread the message ‘Be Kind to Your Mind, Live Drug Free’.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said it’s important that students understand the serious consequences drugs can have on their lives.

“I would like the youth to know and to understand that the decision of abusing or using drugs leads you nowhere, it has negative impacts on your body, on your mind, obviously your criminal record,” said Alaniz. “Everything we see in the courts leads back to drugs. It’s important to say no to drugs, stay clean, be a good citizen and share this positive message.”

Representatives with the City of Laredo, Laredo Police Department, and Webb County Sheriff’s Office took part in the event to bring awareness to this campaign.

Ribbon Week started after the death of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was brutally tortured and murdered in 1985 by drug traffickers while he was investigating in Mexico.

