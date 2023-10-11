Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Martin Tigers Volleyball Team claw their way to victory over Cigarroa

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Martin Tigers Volleyball Team took on the Cigarroa Toros Tuesday night.

During the second set, the Tigers would take the lead with Alexis Miranda for the kill putting Martin up 15 to 7.

The Toros looking for some points would go back-and-forth which was ended by Eunice Cervantes giving Cigarroa that fighting chance.

The Tigers would get the momentum back immediately after running offense through Camila Onteveros splitting defenders for the kill.

Later in the second, the Toros would get a little help as Lillian Cantu gets a point.

Cigarroa would go on a big run at the end of the set getting close, but Keziah Lopez was able to put it away with spike.

In the end it was Martin who was able to come out on top as they take a massive step towards a playoff spot as they now lead the Toros by two games while also having the tiebreaker.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Angel Villarreal-Muñoz facing stalking and robbery charges
Man facing robbery and stalking charges in case relating to ex-wife
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
UISD proposes to terminate Superintendent’s contract
Laredo Police searching for driver of vehicle connected to city’s fifth homicide
Laredo Police need your help locating vehicle connected to city’s fifth homicide
generic graphic
Webb County Sheriff’s Office need your help identifying deceased man
Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Martin Tigers Volleyball Team claw their way to victory over Cigarroa
United Longhorns take the win over United South Panthers
United Longhorns take the win over United South Panthers
6a newscast recording
United Longhorns take the win over United South Panthers
Zapata Hawks tip drill interception tops weeks six of high school football
Zapata Hawks tip drill interception tops weeks six of high school football