Martin Tigers Volleyball Team claw their way to victory over Cigarroa

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Martin Tigers Volleyball Team took on the Cigarroa Toros Tuesday night.

During the second set, the Tigers would take the lead with Alexis Miranda for the kill putting Martin up 15 to 7.

The Toros looking for some points would go back-and-forth which was ended by Eunice Cervantes giving Cigarroa that fighting chance.

The Tigers would get the momentum back immediately after running offense through Camila Onteveros splitting defenders for the kill.

Later in the second, the Toros would get a little help as Lillian Cantu gets a point.

Cigarroa would go on a big run at the end of the set getting close, but Keziah Lopez was able to put it away with spike.

In the end it was Martin who was able to come out on top as they take a massive step towards a playoff spot as they now lead the Toros by two games while also having the tiebreaker.

