Pet of the Week: Albert
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Best Friends for Life introduces us to a cat named Albert.
While Albert might seem like he is a fully grown cat, he is still a kitten who is very calm and mature for his own age.
If you would like to adopt Albert, you can contact Best Friends for Life.
For more information call: (956) 286-2375.
