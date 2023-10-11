Pet of the Week: Albert

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Best Friends for Life introduces us to a cat named Albert.

While Albert might seem like he is a fully grown cat, he is still a kitten who is very calm and mature for his own age.

If you would like to adopt Albert, you can contact Best Friends for Life.

For more information call: (956) 286-2375.

