UISD Board proposes superintendent’s termination amid harassment allegations

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) Board of Trustees held a special called meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday, October 11.

Following their deliberations, the board has proposed the termination of Superintendent David Gonzalez’s employment contract for what they have termed ‘good cause.’ This decision follows the final investigative report on harassment allegations against Gonzalez conducted by a third-party law firm.

Currently, Laida Benavidez, Rebecca Morales, and Mike Garza serve as administrators in charge. Ramiro Veliz III, the President of the UISD Board of Trustees, commented on the current administrative arrangement, stating, “Currently, we have three co-administrators in charge, and we’re going to continue with that current structure until further notice, so that should be into the foreseeable future. At some point down the road, we are going to take that situation and discuss options, but in the meantime, we’re going to have the current structure that we have in place.”

In response to the board’s decision, David Gonzalez’s attorney issued a statement. The statement underscores that no specific reasons for the board’s choice to pursue Gonzalez’s termination as superintendent were provided to Gonzalez. It further declares Gonzalez’s resolve to challenge the board’s decision.

