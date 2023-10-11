Shop Local
UISD motions to remove David Gonzalez as superintendent

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - David Gonzalez will no longer serve as superintendent for United ISD.

This comes after board members held an executive closed session where they decided the future of his position.

UISD Board Members took over an hour to decide the now former superintendent’s fate.

Gonzalez had been acting as superintendent for the district for two years.

In the meeting, public comments were held.

Some of the comments were related to Gonzalez’s role as superintendent from the services and fees from his attorneys and requesting transparency from the board members.

Although some comments were in favor of keeping Gonzalez in his position, some were not.

Back in August, the district board decided to place Gonzalez on administrative leave following a complaint filed against him for ongoing and reoccurring harassment.

Currently, Laida Benavidez, Rebecca Morales, and Mike Garza serve as administrators-in-charge.

