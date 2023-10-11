Shop Local
UISD proposes to terminate Superintendent’s contract

File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After accusations were made against UISD’s Superintendent the Board of Trustees took action Tuesday night to propose the termination of David Gonzalez’s employment contract.

Tuesday night’s decision took place after the Board received the final investigative report related to harassment allegations against Gonzalez from the third-party law firm.

Gonzalez was placed on administrative leave in August following a complaint alleging “ongoing and recurring” harassment.

The Board conducted business in closed session for almost three hours Tuesday night.

The Board has retained third-party legal counsel Thompson & Horton, LLP based out of Houston, Texas, to represent the District in the event Gonzalez appeals the proposed termination of his contract

The District will move forward with its current structure in place of Co-Administrators-in-Charge until further notice.

Currently, Laida Benavidez, Rebecca Morales, and Mike Garza serve as administrators-in-charge.

Below is the official statement from UISD:

Tonight, the District’s Board of Trustees took action to propose the termination of Superintendent David Gonzalez’ employment contract for good cause. This decision took place after the Board received the final investigative report related to harassment allegations against Mr. Gonzalez from the third-party law firm of Schulman, Lopez, Hoffer & Adelstein. The Board also discussed employment actions related to Mr. Gonzalez’s employment contract with its General Counsel. The Board has retained third-party legal counsel Thompson & Horton, LLP based out of Houston, Texas, to represent the District in the event Mr. Gonzalez appeals the proposed termination of his contract. The District will move forward with its current structure in place of Co-Administrators-in-Charge until further notice.

