United Longhorns take the win over United South Panthers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a battle of the United’s in north Laredo as the Longhorns took on the Panthers of United South.

Opening set, United South took the lead with Sierra Sanchez with the kill; however, the Longhorns weren’t going to let their guard down.

Aissa Villarreal answered back with a perfect ace.

United would come out firing in the second right up the middle, Carolina Sandel was able to help the squad with the point.

The Longhorns would come back to win the second as the two work another instant classic.

