Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

United Longhorns take the win over United South Panthers

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a battle of the United’s in north Laredo as the Longhorns took on the Panthers of United South.

Opening set, United South took the lead with Sierra Sanchez with the kill; however, the Longhorns weren’t going to let their guard down.

Aissa Villarreal answered back with a perfect ace.

United would come out firing in the second right up the middle, Carolina Sandel was able to help the squad with the point.

The Longhorns would come back to win the second as the two work another instant classic.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Angel Villarreal-Muñoz facing stalking and robbery charges
Man facing robbery and stalking charges in case relating to ex-wife
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
UISD proposes to terminate Superintendent’s contract
Laredo Police searching for driver of vehicle connected to city’s fifth homicide
Laredo Police need your help locating vehicle connected to city’s fifth homicide
generic graphic
Webb County Sheriff’s Office need your help identifying deceased man
Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo

Latest News

6a newscast recording
United Longhorns take the win over United South Panthers
Zapata Hawks tip drill interception tops weeks six of high school football
Zapata Hawks tip drill interception tops weeks six of high school football
Cigarroa Toros volleyball team get a win over Nixon Mustangs
Cigarroa Toros volleyball team get a win over Nixon Mustangs
Friday Football Fever (9/22/23)