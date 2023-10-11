Shop Local
Webb County Sheriff’s Office need your help identifying deceased man

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the lifeless body of a man found last month. The discovery happened on Friday, Sept. 15 at around 8p.m. at the 200 block of Milagro Road in the Pueblo Nuevo subdivision.

He was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, black pants and a wooden rosary necklace.

Authorities say he’s roughly five foot seven with black hair and a medium build.

The victim reportedly had a large tattoo of an angle on the lower part of his back.

If you have any information, they ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

