Zapata County I.S.D. opens life skills building for graduated special needs students

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A new facility in Zapata opened its doors to offer opportunities to students with special needs even after they have graduated high school.

The life-skill center provides and explores opportunities so that students will be able to learn about attainable careers and independence.

From hospitality to restaurants and even retail; these are just a few ways students will be able to experience independence.

The Zapata County I.S.D. Life Skills Center welcomes 18 to 21-year-old students with special needs who have graduated high school.

Kike Ramos is one of the students that goes to the center.

Kike said he likes cooking and baking.

He knows that the skills he learns while in the kitchen will help him get a job in the community.

Kike said he wants to work at a restaurant or bakery; however, there are other skills students can explore, such as working at an office or even a retail store.

Christina M. Pina, an instructor at the center said the skills learned are beneficial in different aspects of the student’s life.

“When they do graduate, it’s for them to have a job to have something to hold, whether it’s part time or full time and for those students who may not get a job but have the skill at this point to graduate and have a job it’s to be independent at home,” said Pina.

As of now, the center has eight students, but the school district is hoping to enroll more students as the new school year starts.

Dr. Yesenia Garcia, the district’s special instructional service coordinator said there is a high demand for this program.

“In the community our numbers have been growing at a very high rate for special education,” said Garcia. “So we in turn had the foresight to be able to say, you know what we do need a building that will provide are children with more skills.”

The goal is to provide the skills these students might need to obtain a job within the community.

In order to make that happen, the district is working hand-in hand with local businesses to offer that opportunity.

“No matter how much there is we work as a team,” said Kike.

Dr. Garcia said they are also working on the first phase of a playground for children with disabilities in the elementary schools.

