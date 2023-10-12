Shop Local
‘Angel of Hope’ painting unveiled at Laredo Medical Center

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Medical Center (LMC) unveiled this year’s Angel of Hope, a heartfelt tribute to those battling cancer, on Thursday, October 12.

The artist Linda La Mantia was chosen to create the artwork, and she shared her inspiration behind this poignant piece.

Linda La Mantia, the featured artist, explained, “But more than anything, I kept thinking about the small children and the parents, as they worry about their children, watch their children sick and want and pray so much for them to be healed. I thought about the doctors and their healing touch. And that’s what I try to convey through the angel, the hope and the faith, and the healing touch.”

The Angel of Hope painting can now be seen at LMC’s Cancer Treatment Center.

