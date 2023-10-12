Shop Local
Assistant Chief of Police Manuel J. Maciel announces retirement

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After 25 years, the assistant chief of police—and one of the five candidates on the list to become the new police chief—announces his retirement.

Manuel Maciel moved up the ranks from patrol officer to assistant chief in just a few years.

He also created the peer support team and chaplaincy program to provide officers who need professional clinical support or emotional and spiritual guidance.

Maciel’s last working day will be tomorrow Friday, October 13th.

