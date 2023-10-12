City of Laredo Health Department hosts maternal health clinic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Expecting mothers can learn more about the services available to them as they get closer to giving birth.

Yesterday, medical experts with the city of Laredo Health Department hosted a fair focusing on maternal and infant health.

During the event, mothers were able to learn about the services they can take advantage of, like primary health services, nutrition programs, and even vaccinations for infants.

Elvia Zavala, with the City of Laredo Health Dept. says, “I would like to tell them to take care of their health to continue with any medical health follow-ups and any medical services that they might need and not only for them but also for their infants. And if they have any questions with that they can always get back to us at the city of Laredo health department is always available for the community.”

Those interested in learning more about the services available at 956-795-4900.

