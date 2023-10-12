Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hot Friday, Cooler, Low Humidity This Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot humid tropical air has returned to our area. Friday will reach the low to mid 90′s. A cold front from the Great Plains will arrive before dawn Saturday. There is a slight chance that a shower could accompany the front. A thin layer of humid air, lifted above the arriving cool airmass may bring mostly cloudy skies during much of Saturday. Beneath the clouds will be cooler air with low humidity. Drier air will clear the thin cloud deck away Saturday afternoon or evening. Several days of cool nights, mild day with low humidity will continue into early next week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Webb County Sheriff’s Office need your help identifying deceased man
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
UISD proposes to terminate Superintendent’s contract
Anselmo Sanchez Jr.
Laredoans hiding in Israel ask U.S. Lawmakers to bring them back home
37-year-old Eliud Trinidad
Man charged with criminal negligent homicide following death of six-year-old
Laredo police make arrests in 5th homicide case; another wanted, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Laredo police make arrests in 5th homicide case; another wanted, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Latest News

Warmer today
Warmer today, cooler weekend
Warmer today
Warmer today
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter Weather Through Friday
Light rain comes to an end
Light rain comes to an end