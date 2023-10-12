Hot Friday, Cooler, Low Humidity This Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot humid tropical air has returned to our area. Friday will reach the low to mid 90′s. A cold front from the Great Plains will arrive before dawn Saturday. There is a slight chance that a shower could accompany the front. A thin layer of humid air, lifted above the arriving cool airmass may bring mostly cloudy skies during much of Saturday. Beneath the clouds will be cooler air with low humidity. Drier air will clear the thin cloud deck away Saturday afternoon or evening. Several days of cool nights, mild day with low humidity will continue into early next week.

