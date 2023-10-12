Laredo firefighters provide fire safety lessons to elementary students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This morning, elementary students stopped, dropped, and rolled into fire safety lessons put on by local firefighters.

As part of Fire Prevention Month at Sanchez Ochoa Elementary, Firefighters taught students what to do in case of a fire.

Students went through drills and were given an up-close view of firefighters’ tools.

The hope is that the students will take what they learn and be prepared with their loved ones.

Sanchez Ochoa Assistant Principal Marcia Martinez told us, “Students practice here in school. We do have our monthly drills and they know where to go, but at home, we do not have monthly drills. So a good thing is for them to go home, speak to their parents, and talk about having a family plan in case there is a fire in the home. What windows can they get out through, what doors can they exit through. Know where these exits are in their home.”

Also part of the presentation included the importance of keeping their fire alarms in working order.

