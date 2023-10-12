Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo police make arrests in 5th homicide case; another wanted, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has made significant strides in the investigation of the city’s 5th homicide, leading to the arrest of two men and an outstanding warrant for another considered armed and dangerous.

Working closely with various units, including the Laredo PD Intelligence Unit and Laredo PD Anti-Gang Unit, the department conducted a series of operations that led to crucial breakthroughs.

On October 10, investigators located the suspected vehicle involved in the murder of Mike Torres Jr. 21-year-old Mauro Azahel Perales, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and is facing charges of Murder (F/1), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F/1), and Tampering with Evidence (F/3).

On Wednesday, October 11, investigators executed two search warrants at the residences of individuals connected to the murder. These warrants were carried out in the 3100 block of Potomac Loop and the 2600 block of Blaine Street.

The Laredo Police SWAT team recovered substantial evidence and detained several individuals. 21-year-old Sheldon Javier Gonzalez-Santiago was caught near the residence on Potomac Loop. He was arrested and served with an active felony arrest warrant for the manufacture and delivery of controlled substances (SJF), in addition to being served with arrest warrants for Murder (F/1) and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F/1)

Another suspect, 19-year-old Luis Cardona, is wanted on active arrest warrants for Murder (F/1) and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F/1). Anyone with information about Cardona’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Laredo Police Department.

The investigation also revealed links to other deadly conduct incidents.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Webb County Sheriff’s Office need your help identifying deceased man
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
UISD proposes to terminate Superintendent’s contract
Anselmo Sanchez Jr.
Laredoans hiding in Israel ask U.S. Lawmakers to bring them back home
37-year-old Eliud Trinidad
Man charged with criminal negligent homicide following death of six-year-old
Jose Angel Villarreal-Muñoz facing stalking and robbery charges
Man facing robbery and stalking charges in case relating to ex-wife

Latest News

Laredo police make arrests in 5th homicide case; another wanted, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Laredo police make arrests in 5th homicide case; another wanted, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel's...
Rep. Cuellar: Charter flights coming to assist U.S. citizens
Local Catholic church vigil supports Laredoans in Israel
Local Catholic church vigil supports Laredoans in Israel
Laredoans stranded in Israel seek U.S. lawmakers’ help
Laredoans stranded in Israel seek U.S. lawmakers’ help