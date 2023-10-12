Laredo police make arrests in 5th homicide case; another wanted, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has made significant strides in the investigation of the city’s 5th homicide, leading to the arrest of two men and an outstanding warrant for another considered armed and dangerous.

Working closely with various units, including the Laredo PD Intelligence Unit and Laredo PD Anti-Gang Unit, the department conducted a series of operations that led to crucial breakthroughs.

On October 10, investigators located the suspected vehicle involved in the murder of Mike Torres Jr. 21-year-old Mauro Azahel Perales, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and is facing charges of Murder (F/1), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F/1), and Tampering with Evidence (F/3).

On Wednesday, October 11, investigators executed two search warrants at the residences of individuals connected to the murder. These warrants were carried out in the 3100 block of Potomac Loop and the 2600 block of Blaine Street.

The Laredo Police SWAT team recovered substantial evidence and detained several individuals. 21-year-old Sheldon Javier Gonzalez-Santiago was caught near the residence on Potomac Loop. He was arrested and served with an active felony arrest warrant for the manufacture and delivery of controlled substances (SJF), in addition to being served with arrest warrants for Murder (F/1) and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F/1)

Another suspect, 19-year-old Luis Cardona, is wanted on active arrest warrants for Murder (F/1) and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F/1). Anyone with information about Cardona’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Laredo Police Department.

The investigation also revealed links to other deadly conduct incidents.

