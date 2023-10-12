Laredoans stranded in Israel seek U.S. lawmakers’ help

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Amid the ongoing conflict in Israel, a group of 11 Laredoans, who embarked on a religious pilgrimage, are now seeking help from U.S. lawmakers to return safely to the United States.

Anselmo Sanchez Jr., Gilberto De Leon, and Ricardo Gonzalez are among the group that has been sharing their harrowing experiences while stranded in Israel.

The 11 Laredoans arrived in Israel on Tuesday, October 3, as part of a religious pilgrimage, accompanied by a priest from St. Joseph Church in Laredo. However, their journey was disrupted when they found themselves in the ongoing hostilities in the region.

Anselmo Sanchez Jr. shared, “We heard the bombings, and the sirens were going on for about a good 10 minutes.” Gilberto De Leon added, “When we finished our mass, we were going to get out, but some soldiers stopped us and it wasn’t safe.”

Sanchez further elaborated on their experiences, “We saw them on top of our heads, they were intercepted by the intelligence and the military. We have a video where the missiles were blown in the air instead of hitting the city.”

The group has been in hiding since, and the priest accompanying them has fallen ill. This situation has escalated their concerns, as Sanchez expressed, “He’s not feeling well. The stress is already getting to us, the pressure, the anxiety. Like if one of us gets sick, we don’t even know where to go.”

Initially, the group was joined by another religious group of 25 Polish individuals. However, Sanchez lamented, “As we speak, they are already in safety. They were taken out already. If the Polish government can do that, the U.S. government has to do the same.”

Desperate to return home, the Laredoans have tirelessly explored options for their evacuation. De Leon noted, “All of us are on the phone calling the airlines, trying to make something happen. It’s difficult when it doesn’t happen.”

In light of the situation, the group has turned to U.S. lawmakers for assistance. De Leon expressed a sense of hopelessness, saying, “It’s a little bit hopeless because they say there’s about 100,000 American people here. The government is not ready to evacuate and get their people out. We’re in limbo right now.”

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, representing the 28th district, confirmed his office has received numerous calls over the past few days regarding U.S. residents stranded in Israel amid the ongoing conflict. Cuellar is taking personal action to resolve the crisis, saying, “I have talked to the White House, I have talked to the State Department personally. I have a meeting with the White House, and I am working on this to make sure that we bring the people from the church that visited Israel and some other folks.”

The U.S. State Department has been inundated with over 20,000 calls from Americans in Israel, facing the same challenges as the 11 Laredoans, who are striving day and night to return to the U.S.

Congressman Cuellar’s office has released a list of response resources for those in need during the Israeli crisis here.

