Local Catholic church vigil supports Laredoans in Israel

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Laredo came together on Wednesday night, October 11, to hold a solemn vigil, offering their prayers and support for fellow Laredoans currently facing challenges in Israel.

In the wake of the touching vigil, the parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church have pledged their commitment to continue praying for their fellow Laredoans who are currently stuck in Israel.

In a demonstration of their unwavering support, the church has announced that they will be holding a special prayer service after every Sunday service throughout the day on October 15th. Congregants will gather to offer their prayers for the safe return of their friends and loved ones. The St. Joseph Catholic Church extends an invitation to the public to join them in these special prayer services.

Among those affected by the situation in Israel is Father Janusz Glabinski from St. Joseph.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.