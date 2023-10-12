Shop Local
Rep. Cuellar: Charter flights coming to assist U.S. citizens

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel's...
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel's retaliation has escalated after Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)(Hatem Moussa | AP)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On October 12th, U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar met with White House officials and said charter flights are coming to assist U.S. citizens in Israel.

Yesterday, KGNS spoke to three of the 11 Laredoans still in Israel who left on October 3rd for a religious pilgrimage and have been working around the clock to return back home.

The group is traveling with a priest from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

The full statement released by the congressman reads as follows:

“Today, the State Department announced it will arrange charter flights beginning tomorrow, Friday, October 13, to evacuate U.S. citizens from Israel. I have been in close, personal contact with TX-28 residents who have been stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war. As I mentioned yesterday, I have been working hard to get our folks back home. Help is on the way, and I will not rest until they are safe and sound,” said Dr. Cuellar. “I will continue to monitor the situation in Israel closely. For more information, please use these Israel crisis response resources. If you’re in need of assistance, contact my Laredo district office at (956) 725-0639 and ask to speak with Sylvia Segovia, or email Ms. Segovia at Sylvia.Segovia@mail.house.gov.”

This is a developing story.

