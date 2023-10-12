Rep. Cuellar: Charter flights coming to assist U.S. citizens

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On October 12th, U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar met with White House officials and said charter flights are coming to assist U.S. citizens in Israel.

Yesterday, KGNS spoke to three of the 11 Laredoans still in Israel who left on October 3rd for a religious pilgrimage and have been working around the clock to return back home.

The group is traveling with a priest from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

The full statement released by the congressman reads as follows:

“Today, the State Department announced it will arrange charter flights beginning tomorrow, Friday, October 13, to evacuate U.S. citizens from Israel. I have been in close, personal contact with TX-28 residents who have been stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war. As I mentioned yesterday, I have been working hard to get our folks back home. Help is on the way, and I will not rest until they are safe and sound,” said Dr. Cuellar. “I will continue to monitor the situation in Israel closely. For more information, please use these Israel crisis response resources. If you’re in need of assistance, contact my Laredo district office at (956) 725-0639 and ask to speak with Sylvia Segovia, or email Ms. Segovia at Sylvia.Segovia@mail.house.gov.”

This is a developing story.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.