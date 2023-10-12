Webb County deputy constable among Laredoans stuck in Israel

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Webb County Deputy Constable, still stuck in Israel, is in good spirits, according to Pct. 4 Constable Harold Devally.

Constable Devally says he spoke to Deputy Constable Gilberto De Leon a few days ago and notified him of his condition.

The deputy constable is part of the group from St. Joseph’s church who made the pilgrimage to Israel and remain in the country.

Constable Devally mentioned that De Leon remains in a safe location, is staying indoors, and is communicating with officials to make his way back home.

The constable shared the moment he learned of his deputy’s situation.

“After everything happened when he was over there, yeah all of us here in the office were worried. I remember asking the chief, ‘Is he still over there, has he gotten back yet?’ and he said ‘No, he’s still over there’. So that’s when I made contact with him and gave the information that I had--that they were bunkered down, safely,” Pct. 4 Constable Devally told us.

The constable says he is continuing to pray for his deputy’s--and the group’s--safe return home.

