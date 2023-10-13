Shop Local
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith separated, Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper dating rumors, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie premiere + Golden Bachelor & Bachelor in Paradise recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this anniversary edition, the girls celebrate one year of Pop. OTC (00:27), and of course, get into all the celebrity news of the week (8:32) and go more in-depth with topics such as the Will and Jada Pinkett Smith separation bombshell (32:09), Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper dating rumors (38:10), and the LA premiere of ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie (41:54). Plus, catch their recap of episode 2 of the Golden Bachelor (50:02) and Bachelor in Paradise (55:46).

