Crisp Cool Nights, Sunny Mild Afternoons

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cool airmass controls the weather over almost all of the U.S. east of the Rockies. This expansive system will take several days to move east of our area. With clear skies, and weather coming in from cooler, northern latitudes. our area will have temperatures in the 50′s at dawn for the first time since April 30th. Afternoon temperatures will be about 10F cooler than the high 80′s that are average for this time of the year.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.