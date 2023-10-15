Shop Local
Crisp Cool Nights, Sunny Mild Afternoons

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cool airmass controls the weather over almost all of the U.S. east of the Rockies. This expansive system will take several days to move east of our area. With clear skies, and weather coming in from cooler, northern latitudes. our area will have temperatures in the 50′s at dawn for the first time since April 30th. Afternoon temperatures will be about 10F cooler than the high 80′s that are average for this time of the year.

Laredo family's home invasion by masked intruders sparks investigation
Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Laredoans stranded in Israel seek U.S. lawmakers' help
Warmer today but cooler tomorrow
