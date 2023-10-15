KGNS and United Way Team up for 5k Star Run and Walk

Shop Local
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several people laced up with their best running shoes ready to support United Way on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Heat and many faces you see every day delivering the news on your screen took part in the 5k Star Run and Walk at Laredo College at the Fort Mcintosh Campus.

All the proceeds raised during the event will go to United Way of Laredo, which has been serving our community for 75 years.

They help 22 different organizations that provide different services from food to education for everyone who needs them.

The two overall winners for the race for the female and male categories were Julie Canto and Eduardo Guerra.

