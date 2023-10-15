Shop Local
Korean War Prisoner of War Laid to Rest

Laredo Soldier Returns to be laid to rest after Korean War on Saturday Afternoon
After 70-years a Laredoan who served in the Korean War is reunited with his parents after being laid to rest.
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After 70-years a Laredoan who served in the Korean War is reunited with his parents after being laid to rest. Laredoans said one last goodbye to Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia Jr. Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Garcia Jr., died a prisoner of war. He was only 20 years old when he was reported unaccounted for during the Korean War. His parents Cresenciano and Petra Garcia never lost hope of finding their son. Now it’s Sgt. Garcia’s nephews and nieces were able to help their uncle find his way back home to his parents. The religious ceremony took place this morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Followed by the mass and a procession that ended at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Laredo Korean War Veteran Ernesto Sanchez says he will remember Sgt. Garcia since they grew up together.

“”I followed him from first to 4th grade and then I went to St. Joseph and in 5th Grade I went to heights, and he was there. And from there I never saw him again. and then my mother said ‘Hijito come and see Chanito he’s going to Korea,” said Korean War Veteran Ernesto Sanchez.

Military honors were provided by the United States Army and the Laredo Honor Guard During the funeral.

