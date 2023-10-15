Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One more person was arrested in connection to the most recent homicide in east Laredo on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Officials with the Laredo Police Department reveal that 17-year-old, Ivan Trevino Serna was arrested inside a home at the 200 Block of Girasol Court.

He now faces two charges, murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Earlier this week -- two other arrests in connection to the murder of 19-year-old, Mike Torres, Jr.

Both Mauro Perales and Shaeldon Javier Gonzalez-Santiago were arrested and have been charged with murder in connection to Torres’s murder.

Torres was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, near the 2300 block of East Stewart Street.

Police are still looking for 19-year-old Luis Cardona in connection to this homicide, officers consider him armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Cardona’s location can call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Laredo Crimestoppers at 956-727-8477.

