Casa de Misericorida holds walk to remember victims of domestic violence

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - October was first declared National Domestic Violence Awareness month roughly 30 years ago. It’s a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be the voice for its victims.

The mother of a domestic abuse victim is sharing her late daughter’s story in hopes of preventing another tragedy in Laredo.

Laura Acevedo lives with a broken heart experiencing the pain that no mother should ever feel, losing a child.

“She was 25-years-old, she was 25 at the time. She was the eldest of four. She was very compassionate, loving, had a beautiful heart and always wanted to set up an example for her siblings,” said Acevedo.

Laura said her daughter Kristine Meza was a victim of domestic violence who lost her life in 2011.

“She ended the relationship in September-October, and on February 11, while she was on her way to work. She was ambushed in the driveway where she was staying, subsequently was shot, and killed and her ex-boyfriend at the time shot himself,” said Acevedo.

With tears in her eyes, and pain in her heart, Laura said she will continue to share her daughter’s story and raise awareness for others who might be going through similar situations.

Meanwhile, many like Laura, gathered at Bartlett Park to tell their story and remember the victims and families left behind.

As part of Casa de Misericordia first awareness walk called, ‘Breaking the Silence’.

Zeina Ramos with Casa de Misericordia said domestic violence can happen to anyone no matter the nationality or social class.

“Domestic violence does not discriminate anybody, it doesn’t, regardless the age, religion, sex preference. There are resources and that there is help, if anybody that is going through domestic violence, we ask for them to please seek help,” said Ramos.

According to Casa de Misericordia, in Webb County, as of 2023, three deaths have been linked to domestic violence.

Laura pleads with those who are suffering in silence to speak up before it’s too late.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the LPD Crimes Victim Services at 956-795-3160.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.