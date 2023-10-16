Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

CBP to resume vehicle processing at bridge one in Eagle Pass

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Tex. (KGNS) - After roughly a month of experiencing an influx of migrants in Eagle Pass, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that it will resume operations at Bridge One.

On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that the agency would resume vehicle processing operations at Bridge one in Eagle Pass, Texas.

This comes after the agency announced that it was going to temporarily suspend vehicle processing operations back in Sept. 20, 2023, in order to redirect personnel to assist Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.

CBP said it will continue to assess operations and plans to execute contingency measures to support and prioritize our border security mission.

The agency said should operational changes become necessary, they will provide immediate updates.

Below is the official statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

“Beginning October 16, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will resume vehicle processing operations at Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass, Texas.  CBP will continue to assess operations and plans to execute contingency measures to support and prioritize our border security mission.  Should operational changes become necessary, stakeholders will be provided updates to any changes in in our security and operational posture.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide
Third person arrested in connection to Laredo’s recent homicide; fourth suspect remains at large
Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death
Laredo family’s home invasion by masked intruders sparks investigation
Laredo family’s home invasion by masked intruders sparks investigation
After 70-years a Laredoan who served in the Korean War is reunited with his parents after being...
Korean War Prisoner of War Laid to Rest
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death
LACS
KGNS On Your Side: Laredo City Manager addresses concerns over Laredo Animal Care Services
Far from Israel, Jews grieve and pray for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack
Remaining group of Laredoans safely exit Israel, Congressman Cuellar says
6a newscast recording
Laredo Animal Care Services