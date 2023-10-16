CBP to resume vehicle processing at bridge one in Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Tex. (KGNS) - After roughly a month of experiencing an influx of migrants in Eagle Pass, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that it will resume operations at Bridge One.

On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that the agency would resume vehicle processing operations at Bridge one in Eagle Pass, Texas.

This comes after the agency announced that it was going to temporarily suspend vehicle processing operations back in Sept. 20, 2023, in order to redirect personnel to assist Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.

CBP said it will continue to assess operations and plans to execute contingency measures to support and prioritize our border security mission.

The agency said should operational changes become necessary, they will provide immediate updates.

Below is the official statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

“Beginning October 16, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will resume vehicle processing operations at Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass, Texas. CBP will continue to assess operations and plans to execute contingency measures to support and prioritize our border security mission. Should operational changes become necessary, stakeholders will be provided updates to any changes in in our security and operational posture.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.