City council to discuss funds to purchase new equipment for Laredo Police Department

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council is holding its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

One of the big items up for discussion is the upcoming meeting for the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality about ethylene oxide emissions.

That public meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The council will also be talking about accepting funds from the governor’s Homeland Security Grants Division.

It will be for more than $44,000 towards buying a complete bomb suit for the Laredo Police Department’s Bomb Squad.

City officials will also discuss a grant to replace 11 outdated bulletproof vests.

The meeting is going on at the Joe Guerra Library.

