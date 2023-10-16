Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

High school sweethearts celebrate 78th wedding anniversary

A Wisconsin couple is celebrating 78 years of marriage on Saturday.
By Juliana Tornabene and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A couple in Wisconsin celebrated 78 years of marriage Saturday.

Bernie and Juanita Rear were high school sweethearts and celebrated the monumental milestone with family and friends.

They have five children, so when they get the whole family together, there are over 60 people in all.

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

The Rears are farmers at heart and live on farmland in between two of their children’s farms, one of which is the family home farm.

The couple has a sign that was started for them on their 40th wedding anniversary and has been getting updated since with more milestones.

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide
Third person arrested in connection to Laredo’s recent homicide; fourth suspect remains at large
Laredo family’s home invasion by masked intruders sparks investigation
Laredo family’s home invasion by masked intruders sparks investigation
After 70-years a Laredoan who served in the Korean War is reunited with his parents after being...
Korean War Prisoner of War Laid to Rest
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Laredoans stranded in Israel seek U.S. lawmakers’ help
Laredoans stranded in Israel seek U.S. lawmakers’ help

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge imposes narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case
Two packages of Reese's candy featuring a sweepstakes ad are shown in Ann Arbor, MI., on...
Reese’s $25,000 promotion may violate sweepstakes laws
Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death