Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man arrested on eight counts of child phonography

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A man wanted for possession of child pornography is arrested.

The Webb County Constables Office for Precinct One worked hand-in-hand with the probation absconder unit in the arrest of Anthony Cederic Frazier Jr.

Frazier was arrested for eight outstanding felony warrants of child pornography.

Constable for precinct one, Guadalupe Gomez said Frazier had failed to meet his state requirements.

“His arrest was done on Friday, and he is now at the jail awaiting a court hearing,” said Constable Gomez.

This court hearing will decide if Frazier will remain in jail or be released.

Constable Gomez adds that the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Sex Offender Registry list is a resource available for those interested in identifying where sex offenders reside.

To access this map you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide
Third person arrested in connection to Laredo’s recent homicide; fourth suspect remains at large
Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death
Laredo family’s home invasion by masked intruders sparks investigation
Laredo family’s home invasion by masked intruders sparks investigation
After 70-years a Laredoan who served in the Korean War is reunited with his parents after being...
Korean War Prisoner of War Laid to Rest
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Man arrested on eight counts of child phonography
A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, which is a...
CBP to resume vehicle processing at bridge one in Eagle Pass
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death
Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death