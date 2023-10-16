Man arrested on eight counts of child phonography

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A man wanted for possession of child pornography is arrested.

The Webb County Constables Office for Precinct One worked hand-in-hand with the probation absconder unit in the arrest of Anthony Cederic Frazier Jr.

Frazier was arrested for eight outstanding felony warrants of child pornography.

Constable for precinct one, Guadalupe Gomez said Frazier had failed to meet his state requirements.

“His arrest was done on Friday, and he is now at the jail awaiting a court hearing,” said Constable Gomez.

This court hearing will decide if Frazier will remain in jail or be released.

Constable Gomez adds that the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Sex Offender Registry list is a resource available for those interested in identifying where sex offenders reside.

To access this map you can click here.

