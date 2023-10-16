Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo high school student is living the best of both worlds on the football field and during half time.

Friday night football is a little different for Martin High School Senior Jeremy Mastin as he gets to play football and march up and down the field during his final year of high school.

“I feel really proud of myself. I really wanted to be in football my freshman year, but I told myself let me try new things. So senior me I wanted to try it out,” said Jeremy.

Martin High School Football Coach David Charles said that since Jeremy’s younger years, he has always had that desire to play on the gridiron.

“You know at heart every boy is a football player they played when they were younger. Like I said Jeremy played in middle school, so he had that itch going into him coming into his senior year. A lot of times it’s now or never and we Jeremy. He’s not the only one there’s been several kids’ year that come out and try to make sure to be part of the football team,’ said Coach Charles.

Jeremy said watching the performers during the halftime shows is what piqued his interest in joining band.

“I started playing tenure drums in sixth grade and I chose it because I thought it looked cool. I saw the parades and I told my mom I wanted to be that when I grew up,” said Jeremy.

If you are wondering how he gets to do both on a Friday night; during halftime he gets to perform in his football uniform without the pads.

“When I see the clock hit halftime, I know it’s time to be part of the band I get ready I take of the mindset of being a football player and put the mindset of, “you’re marching get ready to play”, said Jeremy.

Both coaches worked out an agreement to spilt Jeremy’s time between band and football so he can do both activities.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.