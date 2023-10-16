Shop Local
Reaming group of Laredoans safely exit Israel, Congressman Cuellar says

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The remaining group of Laredoans are out of Israel and now safe in Qatar.

Congressman Henry Cuellar sent out a release Sunday evening saying that the group traveled by land from Israel to Jordan and then flew from Jordan to Qatar.

In a statement, Cuellar said, “Since we first learned that our folks were in Israel when conflict broke out, my office and I have been in constant communication with them through calls, texts, and emails. I spoke with the state department to notify U.S. Officials that the group would be traveling, and the U.S. Embassy in Jordan promptly made contact with the group.”

The congressman went on to say that he has been in communication with the political advisor to King Abdullah II of Jordan and asked that they keep a watchful eye on the group during their visit.

Cuellar thanked the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassies in Israel and Jordan for their efforts.

