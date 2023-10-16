Shop Local
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police continue to investigate the city’s latest homicide which has already resulted in three arrests; however, one person remains on the run.

Oscar Ivan Trevino Serna, Mauro Perales and Sheldon Javier Gonzalez Santiago are charged in connection to the death of Mike Torres Jr. who was shot and killed at the 2300 block of East Stewart earlier this month.

Trevino Serna was arrested on Friday night after multiple police units responded to a home at the 200 block of Girasol Court.

Police say he allegedly attempted to evade arrest but was eventually arrested.

All three men are facing charges of murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Meanwhile, a fourth suspect identified as Luis Cardona remains at large. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his location, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

