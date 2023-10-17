Accident reported in central Laredo
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car crash is reported in central Laredo Tuesday morning.
Laredo Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the corner of North Bartlett Avenue and E. Saunders Street.
Authorities arrived and saw that a red car had collided with a trailer.
No word on any injuries at the moment.
Drivers are being asked to proceed with caution in the area.
