Accident reported in central Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car crash is reported in central Laredo Tuesday morning.

Laredo Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the corner of North Bartlett Avenue and E. Saunders Street.

Authorities arrived and saw that a red car had collided with a trailer.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being asked to proceed with caution in the area.

