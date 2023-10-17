Accident reported on Loop 20

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident is causing traffic congestion on a busy Laredo street.

According to TxDOT, the crash was reported on the northbound lane of Loop 20 near Fairfield Drive at around 9:15 a.m.

Laredo Police and paramedics were seen assisting the individuals involved in the crash.

Officials are advising drivers to slow down and merge into open lanes.

