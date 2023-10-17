Border Region sheds light on mental health and intellectual disabilities

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Members of the Laredo community were invited to an event that aims to help those who are struggling with mental health as well as intellectual disabilities.

On Tuesday morning, several local organizations and community members took part in the Border Region Behavioral Health Center’s Mental Health and Down Syndrome Awareness Health Fair.

Organizers say they decided to combine the two proclamations together to inform the community about some of the many services they provide as well as other agencies in our community.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino spoke about some of the many health struggles that our community is facing.

Maria Sanchez Executive Director for Border Region believes no matter what the medical condition is, it’s best to seek help when it’s needed.

“As a community we are very closed mouth about it, we are very private about it especially in our culture. We don’t like to talk about it, we don’t like to get services, we don’t like to get care, but a mental illness is just like anything else that happens in your body,” said Sanchez. “If you’re sick, if you have a heart condition you go to a cardiologist right, well the same way with us, if you have a mental illness you can come to a center like border Region.”

Sanchez adds that they provide services for both children and veterans in Webb County.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can call (956) 794-3000.

