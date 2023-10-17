Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Lance Bass holds up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game

At an NFL game, Lance Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.” (Source: @oat_chai_ / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Celebrities attending NFL games are also joining in on the Taylor Swift/football crossover craze – including *NYSNC member Lance Bass.

At the Los Angeles Chargers versus Dallas Cowboys game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.”

He shared video of the moment on his Instagram page, writing, “In case anyone was confused.”

Swift fans have flocked to Kansas City Chiefs games and tuned in to the games’ broadcasts in hopes of getting a glimpse of the star. She has attended three Chiefs games this season amid her romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death
Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide
Third person arrested in connection to Laredo’s recent homicide; fourth suspect remains at large
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Anthony Cederic Frazier Jr.
Man arrested on eight counts of child phonography

Latest News

Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Source: President Mahmoud Abbas cancels planned meeting with President Biden after hospital strike
The airline says the system is similar to one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.
United Airlines has plan to reduce bottleneck during boarding process
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Organizers of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time