Laredo City Manager to negotiate agreement with CBP regarding control of Carrizo Cane

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - During Monday night’s city council meeting, Laredo City Council approved a motion to allow the city manager to enter discussions with CBP to allow the agency to control vegetation, specifically Carrizo Cane removal along the banks of the Rio Grande.

District Three Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa initially shared concerns about the impact of clearcutting and ensuring erosion control measures are in place.

After discussion and some concerns about delays in the project, the council ultimately approved the motion to allow the city manager to proceed with extra vigilance in negotiating with those terms in mind.

