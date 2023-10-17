Laredo city manager to unveil animal care plans at town hall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s City Manager, Joseph Neeb, is set to host a highly anticipated town hall meeting on Wednesday, October 18, during which he will unveil forthcoming strategies and initiatives for Laredo Animal Care Services.

Before the town hall meeting, Neeb granted an exclusive interview to KGNS “On Your Side,” shedding light on a recent development concerning the contract with “Austin Pets Alive,” often referred to as APA. The group had been rendering vital veterinary services to the city of Laredo but decided to terminate their agreement with the city. Their decision, they say, was primarily rooted in perceived resistance from shelter leadership.

Neeb encourages Laredo residents to participate in this pivotal event, welcoming questions and opinions from the community on the pressing subject of animal care services. The town hall is scheduled to take place at the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library in the multipurpose room on Calton Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event will mark the first of its kind under Neeb’s tenure, offering an opportunity for the community to gain insights into the city’s vision for its animal care services.

