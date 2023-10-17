Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo city manager to unveil animal care plans at town hall

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s City Manager, Joseph Neeb, is set to host a highly anticipated town hall meeting on Wednesday, October 18, during which he will unveil forthcoming strategies and initiatives for Laredo Animal Care Services.

Before the town hall meeting, Neeb granted an exclusive interview to KGNS “On Your Side,” shedding light on a recent development concerning the contract with “Austin Pets Alive,” often referred to as APA. The group had been rendering vital veterinary services to the city of Laredo but decided to terminate their agreement with the city. Their decision, they say, was primarily rooted in perceived resistance from shelter leadership.

Neeb encourages Laredo residents to participate in this pivotal event, welcoming questions and opinions from the community on the pressing subject of animal care services. The town hall is scheduled to take place at the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library in the multipurpose room on Calton Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event will mark the first of its kind under Neeb’s tenure, offering an opportunity for the community to gain insights into the city’s vision for its animal care services.

For those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the situation and its background, “On Your Side” has conducted a thorough investigation. To access this comprehensive coverage, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide
Third person arrested in connection to Laredo’s recent homicide; fourth suspect remains at large
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Anthony Cederic Frazier Jr.
Man arrested on eight counts of child phonography

Latest News

UISD recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month
Tuesday 7 day Forecast
Warmer Air is Moving in From the Western U.S.
Tuesday 7 day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo city manager to unveil animal care plans at town hall
Laredo city manager to unveil animal care plans at town hall