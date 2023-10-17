Laredo Film Society hosting haunted downtown analog photography workshop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society is hosting an analog photography workshop with a Halloween-inspired session.

The film society’s Haunted Downtown: An Analog Photography workshop will take place on Saturday, October 21st.

Those participating will learn the basics in a classroom setting and then will make their way to San Agustin Plaza to photograph some downtown sites that may have a spooky past.

The event gets underway at 4:30 p.m. and runs through 9:00 p.m.

The Laredo Film Society is located at 510 San Agustin Ave., Suite B.

You can find a registration form at laredofilm.org.

