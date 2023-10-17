Laredo Film Society hosting haunted downtown analog photography workshop
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society is hosting an analog photography workshop with a Halloween-inspired session.
The film society’s Haunted Downtown: An Analog Photography workshop will take place on Saturday, October 21st.
Those participating will learn the basics in a classroom setting and then will make their way to San Agustin Plaza to photograph some downtown sites that may have a spooky past.
The event gets underway at 4:30 p.m. and runs through 9:00 p.m.
The Laredo Film Society is located at 510 San Agustin Ave., Suite B.
You can find a registration form at laredofilm.org.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.