Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Film Society hosting haunted downtown analog photography workshop

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society is hosting an analog photography workshop with a Halloween-inspired session.

The film society’s Haunted Downtown: An Analog Photography workshop will take place on Saturday, October 21st.

Those participating will learn the basics in a classroom setting and then will make their way to San Agustin Plaza to photograph some downtown sites that may have a spooky past.

The event gets underway at 4:30 p.m. and runs through 9:00 p.m.

The Laredo Film Society is located at 510 San Agustin Ave., Suite B.

You can find a registration form at laredofilm.org.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide
Third person arrested in connection to Laredo’s recent homicide; fourth suspect remains at large
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Anthony Cederic Frazier Jr.
Man arrested on eight counts of child phonography

Latest News

Laredo mayor repsonds to DPS Vehicle Inspections
Laredo’s mayor responds to Texas DPS commercial vehicle inspections, raises economic concerns
Laredo mayor repsonds to DPS Vehicle Inspections
Mayor responds to Texas DPS commercial vehicle inspections, raises economic concerns
Traffic department creates four-way stop following accident in downtown Laredo
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America asking for donations, support in last month to help acquire wreaths for ceremony
Midwest Sterilization and TCEQ to hear from the Laredo public during open meeting