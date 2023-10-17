Laredo residents invited to townhall meeting regarding ethylene oxide emissions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those interested in voicing their thoughts on ethylene oxide and the emissions coming from a sterilization plant in north Laredo are invited to an upcoming meeting.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality or TCEQ are set to host a townhall meeting on Tuesday night that will take place at the TAMIU Fine and Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m.

During the meeting, attendees will learn and ask questions about an air permit renewal requested by Midwest Sterilization Corp.

The event is free and open to the public.

