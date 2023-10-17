Midwest Sterilization and TCEQ to hear from the Laredo public during open meeting

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - For the first time since the issue came to light, Midwest Sterilization Corporation along with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, (TCEQ) will come face-to-face with the local community to address concerns related to the emissions of toxic pollutants into the Laredo air.

The Q&A will take place Tuesday evening at TAMIU.

Midwest Sterilization is in the process of renewing its air quality permit with the TCEQ.

As part of the renewal process, the TCEQ will hold a public meeting to hear from Laredo residents on the request.

This will be the first time the public can voice their concerns on the situation to the state as well as the sterilization plant which is something many people and activists have been waiting for.

Residents are invited to speak at TAMIU about how they have been affected by the toxic air pollutant known as ethylene oxide, which has been emitted from Midwest Sterilization’s facility since 2005.

The Environmental Protection Agency or EPA has classified ethylene oxide as a “Carcinogen” meaning its capable of causing cancer.

Since kgns broke the story, there have been several public meetings held by the city and even the EPA but now the public can hear from the state and the corporation itself during Tuesday’s meeting.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the TAMIU Center for Fine and Performing Arts Recital Hall Building located at 5201 University Boulevard.

