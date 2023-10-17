Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

New boat ramp and amenities to be built at Falcon Lake

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAPATA COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - Zapata officials say the levels at Falcon Lake have varied over the past year and this year is no different.

Despite the recent rain, the water levels remain low, which is affecting the boat ramps in the area.

Zapata County Commissioner Jose Solis said he plans to continue to promote the fishing destination to residents and tourists.

Solis adds they have already applied for a state grant of $750,000 to make improvements to the ramp.

“As you drive up to the boat ramp it’s on county road our current ramp is to the left. The new one we are trying to install in the near future, with the help of this grant will be straight forward,” said Solis. “It will be about a 300 or 400 ramp that I know the boaters and the people that come visit falcon lake will very excited about.”

The grant will also cover building two new restrooms near the boat ramp as well as a new fillet and docking station.

Officials also plan on installing more lights in the area for people who like to fish at night.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide
Third person arrested in connection to Laredo’s recent homicide; fourth suspect remains at large
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Anthony Cederic Frazier Jr.
Man arrested on eight counts of child phonography

Latest News

UISD recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month
Tuesday 7 day Forecast
Warmer Air is Moving in From the Western U.S.
Tuesday 7 day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo city manager to unveil animal care plans at town hall
Laredo city manager to unveil animal care plans at town hall
Laredo city manager to unveil animal care plans at town hall
Laredo city manager to unveil animal care plans at town hall