New boat ramp and amenities to be built at Falcon Lake

ZAPATA COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - Zapata officials say the levels at Falcon Lake have varied over the past year and this year is no different.

Despite the recent rain, the water levels remain low, which is affecting the boat ramps in the area.

Zapata County Commissioner Jose Solis said he plans to continue to promote the fishing destination to residents and tourists.

Solis adds they have already applied for a state grant of $750,000 to make improvements to the ramp.

“As you drive up to the boat ramp it’s on county road our current ramp is to the left. The new one we are trying to install in the near future, with the help of this grant will be straight forward,” said Solis. “It will be about a 300 or 400 ramp that I know the boaters and the people that come visit falcon lake will very excited about.”

The grant will also cover building two new restrooms near the boat ramp as well as a new fillet and docking station.

Officials also plan on installing more lights in the area for people who like to fish at night.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.