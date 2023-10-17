Pleasant day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Sunny and pleasant again today with highs in the mid-70s over the Victoria Crossroads to around 80 over the west. Another clear and cool night with breezy southeasterly winds and below normal lows in the 50s inland to the low 60s along the coast. Temperatures will warm up tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s under sunny skies. A weak frontal boundary will head our way Thursday night into Friday morning. Winds will shift out of the north-northwest on Friday, but temperatures look to stay warm with highs in the 90s. A warm mid-October is on tap with highs in the 80s to 90s over the next five days. Overnight lows will range in the 60s and 70s. Drier conditions will accompany mostly partly cloudy to clear skies. Have a great day and stay weather aware.

